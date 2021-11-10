Black TV & Film Collective & Parity Project Merge To Address Systemic Racism In Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: The Black TV & Film Collective a nonprofit development and production hub for artists of Black and African descent, has merged with The Parity Project, a data-driven organization with the mission to create financial and narrative equity for African American professional writers within the TV industry, to address systemic racism in Hollywood.

Together, now known singularly as The Black TV & Film Collective, they will offer production and career support, mentorship, and networking to creatives of Black and African descent who are seeking to become creators, producers, directors, and writers in the fields of TV, film, and digital entertainment. Going forward both organizations are excited to increase their impact as a merged organization.

“We see serving Los Angeles and New York as just the beginning, and over time we will open hubs in other major cities across the United States and the world, said BTFC Co-Founder and Board Member Hurriyah Muhammad. “We are operating at the forefront of leveraging digital technologies to train, connect and empower Black creatives from around the globe, with the intention of removing as many barriers as possible that have historically kept us out.”

Added Ron McCants, The Parity Project Co-Founder, ” “Our future is bright because as Black people when we join hands with our fellow brothers and sisters, we can level mountains. It is our great superpower. Together, we will do this!”

With this merger comes the announcement of an inaugural advisory board including veteran producer Cassian Elwes, Tanzanian and American Writer/Director Ekwa Musangi, Showrunner/Producer Ben Watkins, Comedian/activist Aida Rodriguez, Gamechanger CEO Effie Brown, Illustrator/Director/Producer Peter Ramsey, Showrunner/Producer/Writer/Author Jeff Melvoin, and HBO’s Insecure Producer Deniese Davis, among others.