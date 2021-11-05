‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pauses Production As Letitia Wright Recovers; Fall 2022 Release Date Won’t Be Impacted

Deadline has confirmed that Disney is shutting down production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for a temporary amount of time. The news comes in the wake of star Letitia Wright injuring herself in late August after suffering minor injuries on a stunt rig incident. She was released from the hospital at that time.

We understand that the Nov. 11, 2022 release date for the movie will not be impacted; that Disney already pushed the film ahead on the calendar. The film was previously dated for July 8, 2022, but Disney put Thor: Love and Thunder on that date with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicking off next summer on May 6.

Production on the sequel to the $1.34 billion, multi-Oscar winning MCU title has been happening in Atlanta. Director Ryan Coogler has reportedly shot all that’s required outside of Wright’s sequences. The shutdown will commence the week of Thanksgiving, and resume in early 2022.

This weekend, Disney/Marvel has Eternals opening which is eying a $150M WW start.

THR first had the news about Black Panther 2‘s production stop.