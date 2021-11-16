Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson Talk ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ With Jimmy Fallon & Seth Meyers; Aykroyd’s Still Got His ‘Blues Brothers’ Moves

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson resurrected the original Ghostbusters last night for appearances on two NBC late-night programs, promoting the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Highlight of the appearances: Aykroyd doing his signature Blues Brothers dance to a beat provided by drummer Nate Smith, and to the clear delight of his old pal Murray.

Murray goaded Aykroyd into showing off his eccentric steps, then fondly recalled the first time he ever witnessed such moves: Aykroyd had started dating Saturday Night Live writer Rosie Shuster, Murray recalled, and the young couple, both from Canada, wore such heavy boots that they couldn’t control their feet.

“The two worst dancers I’d ever seen in my life,” Murray jokes. Even after all these years, Murray’s delight in watching Aykroyd’s moves is apparent once the dancing starts.

On the two late-night shows, the three actors, who, along with the late Harold Ramis, played the title characters in the smash ’80s hits Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, discussed their reasons for reprising the roles for the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Said Aykroyd on Fallon, “Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and its DNA.” The trio, Aykroyd said, read the script and thought, “This is the right time.” Added Murray, “Jason is the son of the original director Ivan Reitman, and he had his own take because he grew up as a child of the Ghostbusters in a way.”

In addition to the three stars, Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife features franchise original Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, along with Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Paul Rudd. The film arrives in theaters this Friday, Nov. 19.

Watch the clip with Aykroyd dancing above, and other segments with Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson on the two late-night shows below.





