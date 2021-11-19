BIFA Unveils Craft Winners; Cameras Roll On ‘Lupin’ Three; ‘Bob Biswas’ Release Date Set; Red Sea IFF Unveils VR Line-Up – Global Briefs

BIFA Rewards ‘Boiling Point’/’Souvenir 2’

Philip Barantini’s Boiling Point and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II have bagged three awards apiece in the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) craft categories, with the former winning for Best Cinematography, Best Casting and Best Sound and the latter for Best Costume Design, Best Editing and Best Production Design. Rob Savage’s Dashcam took home Best Effects and there were also wins for Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava. The remaining winners will be revealed at an in-person ceremony on Sunday December 5 in London’s Old Billingsgate.

‘Lupin’ Three Enters Production

Shooting on season three of Netflix’s hit French mystery thriller series Lupin has begun, with star Omar Sy and Netflix tweeting the news yesterday. Gaumont Télévision’s drama from George Kay and François Uzan centres around Assane Diop (Sy), a modern-day gentleman thief inspired by the adventures of the Arsène Lupin character. The first two five-part instalments debuted in January and June of this year and are currently available for streaming. The show is one of the most successful foreign language offerings Netflix has produced and has regularly appeared in most-watched lists.

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Bob Biswas’ To Stream Worldwide on ZEE5

Abhishek Bachchan film Bob Biswas, backed by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will release on South-Asian streamer ZEE5 on December 3. The crime-drama focuses on the dual life led by the eponymous contract killer, who was earlier seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. Ghosh, who is also co-producing the spin-off pic under the Boundscript production banner, said: “This is a new Bob Biswas. He is like any of us. In life, we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse or friend and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable.” Chitrangda Singh (Baazaar) also stars and Diya Annapurna Ghosh makes her directorial debut.

Red Sea IFF Announces ‘Immersive’ Virtual Reality Line-Up

Asif Kapadia’s Laika, Benjamin Cleary’s Glimpse, Blanca Li’s Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li and Sam Wolson’s Reeducated are among the 13 Virtual Reality films to contest for Red Sea International Film Festival’s Golden Yusr Immersive Award. The pics have been selected for the film fest’s ‘Immersive’ strand, eight of which win a cash prize of $10,000. Venice VR’s Liz Rosenthal is curator alongside an all-female competition jury led by U.S. avant-garde artist Laurie Anderson. The showcase takes place at Jeddah’s Hayy Jameel from December 7-15 at the inaugural Red Sea IFF.