BET+ Boards Piper Ferreira’s ‘The Line’ From Mark Gordon Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: BET has picked up the pilot script of Jinho “Piper” Ferreira’s The Line from Mark Gordon Pictures for development at BET+. Inspired by true events, the show focuses on Oakland activists Ricky and Angela Roberts, who have been local figures in the anti-police movement for years. But when a close friend is murdered by police, Ricky embarks on a life-changing journey. Placing his family, his reputation, and his life on the line, Ricky decides to become a cop and either transform the system from the inside out or die trying.

Ferreira will executive produce alongside executive producers William Wheeler and Bibby Dunn, Katie Myers and Mark Gordon for Mark Gordon Pictures. Mark Gordon Pictures has an existing deal with eOne, under which they continue to acquire, develop and produce an expansive slate of projects spanning multiple genres and mediums.

Ferreira is a writer, rapper, and actor from Oakland, California. His alternative hip-hop band Flipsyde has toured internationally with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Akon, The Game and more. Ferreira is a Sundance Lab Fellow, Tribeca All Access award winner, and SFFILM alum. He is represented by UTA.