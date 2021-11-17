Bergen Williams Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actor Who Played Housekeeper “Big Alice” Was 62

Bergen Williams, remembered by longtime General Hospital viewers for her lighthearted 13-year run as housekeeper and occasional professional wrestler Big Alice Gunderson on the ABC soap. She was 62.

Her sister has announced Tuesday via Twitter that Williams died July 20 of Wilson’s disease.

“Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s Disease surrounded by loving family,” reads the announcement posted on Williams’ Twitter account being managed by her sister. Wilson’s disease is a rare, inherited condition that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs and can cause liver, brain and kidney problems.

Born Laura Lynn Williams on July 14, 1959, in Inglewood, CA, she appeared in various small roles in such primetime series as NYPD Blue, 7th Heaven, Scrubs, Nip/Tuck and Babylon 5 before landing her signature role in 2002 with the introduction of Big Alice on the daytime serial. The live-in housekeeper of GH‘s Quartermaine family, Big Alice proved popular with fans for Williams’ comic approach. The character’s years-long crush on Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer was a running and beloved joke on the series: In 2010, Big Alice wore black to one of Luke’s weddings.

In another ongoing storyline, Big Alice led something of a double life as a pro wrestler known as The Dominator.

Williams made her final appearance on General Hospital in 2014.

“Best kiss evah!,” wrote GH star Nancy Lee Grahn in an Instagram post that included a video clip of Alice kissing Grahn’s incognito character. “RIP dear Bergen.”

Rest in Power Bergen Williams. pic.twitter.com/IofrOOF8So — Bergen Williams account managed by her sister (@bergenw) November 17, 2021