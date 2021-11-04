Benjamin Hall Named Fox News State Department Correspondent; Rich Edson Named Senior National Correspondent

Fox News Channel has named Benjamin Hall as its State Department correspondent, and Rich Edson has been promoted to senior national correspondent.

Hall will relocate to Washington, D.C., from London, where he has been foreign affairs correspondent since joining the network in 2015. He most recently reported from Kabul to report on the U.S. exit from Afghanistan. He also has reported on the terror attacks in Brussels, Munich and Istanbul; on the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi; and on the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Edson, who has been State Department correspondent since 2017, now will cover politics, border issues and national breaking news. He joined Fox News in 2015 from Fox Business Network, where he served as Washington-based correspondent since its inception in 2007.

Alex Hogan will transition to a new role as London correspondent, after being based in New York for two years. She joined the network in January 2020 as general assignment reporter and began covering the pandemic from New York City. She later reported on the Black Lives Matter protests and the immigration issue at the Texas border. She previously was morning news reporter and substitute anchor for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA.