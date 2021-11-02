Help! Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ Shuts Down Mid-Shoot With Director Jonas Akerlund Unlikely To Continue

EXCLUSIVE: The biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, Midas Man, has shut down mid-shoot with director Jonas Akerlund unlikely to continue, we can reveal.

Filming on the project began in Liverpool last month with cast including The Queen’s Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner.

The production has issued us with the following statement: “The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film. Until some matters become clearer we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

Sources close to the production have told us it is unlikely Swedish filmmaker Akerlund returns to direct the project and we understand there are discussions underway with a new director.

We hear that the departure is not health related but is in part connected to other work commitments getting in the way of the project. We have reached out to Akerlund’s reps for comment. There may be more to come here.

Sources on the movie have told us that HODs and crew have been given a week’s notice of termination with their last day being this Friday, November 5. Crew have been told that the aim is to re-start “in coming months”. We understand there has been at least one additional producer brought on to help the project since it started but the production tells us that finance remains in place to complete the film.

Midas Man charts Epstein’s role in the cultural revolution and creative explosion of the 1960s, and his sizeable yet often unheralded influence on pop music.

Filmmaker and music director Akerlund is best known for movies such as Lords Of Chaos and Polar with Mads Mikkelsen, and music videos for the likes of Paul McCartney, Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. He was also due to have an input on the soundtrack of Midas Man.

The movie is being produced by StudioPOW and Trevor Beattie Films. Twickenham Studios Chairman Sunny Vohra and former Lionsgate UK President Nicola Pearcey are among exec-producers. It is being produced in association with Er Dong Pictures which is due to distribute the film in Greater China. Mister Smith is handling world sales. The original screenplay is based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham.