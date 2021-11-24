BBC Studios Seeks Global Acquisitions Manager For UKTV And Branded Channels

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios is seeking a Global Acquisitions Manager to buy shows for UKTV and its other global channels due to an overload of work.

The BBC issued the job advert last week for a “senior buyer with responsibility for sourcing and securing content” for UKTV channels such as Alibi, Dave and Gold along with the likes of BBC First, BBC Earth and BBC Brit – channels that BBC Studios operates outside of the UK.

BBC Studios put the creation of the new role down to “the success of our global BBC branded services and our UKTV channels.”

The successful candidate will report into Melanie Rumani, who was signed last year as Global Head of Acquisitions at which point BBC Studios combined its acquisitions team with UKTV under the leadership of Adrian Wills, General Manager of Global Acquisitions for BBC Studios, and Drama & Lifestyle for UKTV. The Global Acquisitions Manager will also oversee the Acquisitions Executive and Acquisitions Assistant.

The person will work closely with editorial teams across BBC Studios and UKTV, along with forging new relationships with distributors.

BBC Studios airs fresh originals and shows from its back catalogue on its UKTV channels along with acquired shows such as The Good Wife (pictured) and ABC’s Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, both of which aired last night on drama channel Alibi.