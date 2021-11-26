BBC One Game Show ‘This Is MY House’ Gets Season 2; Creator Richard Bacon Eyes U.S. Version

BBC One game show This Is MY House has been given a second season run of ten episodes in an evolved 30-minute format.

The show sees four people all claim to be the same person and that the house in question is their house. A panel of celebrities is then tasked with sussing out which of them is telling the truth.

This Is MY House was created by Richard Bacon and Nick Weidenfeld, and produced by Expectation. BBC Studios handles international licensing.

Bacon told Deadline that he is in discussions with a number of potential U.S. homes for the format. “In the U.S. the range of homes over 50 States coupled with the fact Americans are the best liars will make it a great fit,” he added.

Season one averaged 2.8 million viewers. It was presented by Stacey Dooley, who will not be returning for season two due to the new format, which won’t involve a host.

Richard Bacon, Creator and Executive Producer said, d“I loved seeing the way the audience responded to the show. Especially on social media as it was happening. It’s given me the confidence to lean right into the absurd humour this time. Also, I’m proud of the fact it did so well with young audiences.”

Pinki Chambers, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, added, “We all loved This is MY House – so it’s really exciting that it’ll be back on BBC One with a whole new team of imposters and homeowners battling it out to prove that they are as embedded in their surroundings as the crumbs down the back of the sofa. It’s the guessing game that promises a lot of head-scratching and humour.”

Tom Whitrow, Executive Producer Expectation added, “We are thrilled to be making the second series of This is My House for BBC One. We will be dedicating ourselves to building on the success of series one but this time expect more amazing houses, more bizarre humour and tougher gameplay.”