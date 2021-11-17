BAFTA Appoints Neal Street Founder Pippa Harris As Vice President Of Television

Neal Street founder and Call the Midwife exec Pippa Harris has replaced former BBC Director General Greg Dyke as BAFTA’s Vice President for Television.

Harris, who is already Deputy Chair of the organisation, will serve as ambassador, flying the flag for BAFTA’s charitable work in the UK and globally and formally supporting the Duke of Cambridge, BAFTA’s President.

She joins Vice President For Film Barbara Broccoli and Vice President for Games David Gardner. Previous VPs for Television include former BBC DG Dyke, former Endemol Shine CEO Sophie Turner Laing and Lord Grade.

“I believe passionately in the work which the charity is doing to widen participation in film, games and television,” said Harris. “It is also a pivotal moment for our industry in terms of working in a more sustainable way, and the BAFTA albert consortium has a leading role to play in this.”

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry praised her work since joining the BAFTA Film Committee in 2008, citing her work ono talent schemes and the redevelopment of BAFTA’s London headquarters.

Harris founded 1917 producer Neal Street with Sam Mendes and Caro Newling in 2003 and has since gone on to exec the likes of BBC1 hit drama Call the Midwife.