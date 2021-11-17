Bad Robot Launches Podcast Unit, Hires Audible’s Christina Choi, Strikes First-Look With Spotify

JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot is moving into the audio space.

The production company is launching its own podcast division and has hired former Audible and Spotify exec Christina Choi to head the unit. The Lovecraft Country and UFO producer has also struck a first-look deal with Spotify.

Bad Robot Audio will be run by Head of Podcasts Choi. She was most recently Director of Content Partnerships, Content Acquisition and Development at the Amazon-owned business. She joined Audible in August 2020, having spent seven years at Spotify, most recently as Senior Creative Producer.

It has launched in partnership with Spotify, where it has struck a multi-year, exclusive first-look deal to develop and produce original scripted and non-scripted podcasts.

It is Spotify’s latest high-profile deal in the podcast space following deals with the likes of the Obamas through their Higher Ground Productions and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio.

“Podcasts have obviously become a go-to destination for entertainment, education and discovery. Given Bad Robot’s work in TV, film, games and music, podcasts was an obvious topic of conversation within the company for a long time. We are thrilled to welcome Christina Choi to lead the way, and to collaborate with Dawn and the incredible Spotify team to bring some incredible stories to life,” said Bad Robot’s Co-CEO, JJ Abrams.

“I’m thrilled to join Bad Robot as they expand into the world of podcasting. The medium allows for the imagination of creators to thrive. I’m honored to have the opportunity to build out this new venture with Katie, JJ, Brian, and the Bad Robot team. I’m also looking forward to reuniting with Spotify, which was where I started my career in podcasting. I hope through our partnership we can create quality audio content that is meaningful, inclusive, and creator first,” added Choi.

“We’re incredibly honored to welcome visionary JJ Abrams and his renowned Bad Robot productions into the Spotify family. Bad Robot productions have produced some of the world’s most riveting and award-winning content and we cannot wait to see how their imaginative stories transcend into the audio space” said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer. “We are committed to bringing some of the world’s most respected and dynamic creators to Spotify exclusively, and we are thrilled to add Bad Robot and JJ Abrams’s mind bending and world building stories, alongside their hugely loyal following of dedicated fans, to our wide-ranging catalogue of world-class audio talent.”