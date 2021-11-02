Montclair Honors ‘The Worst Person In The World; ‘Disfluency’ Wins Narrative Award At Austin Film Festival – Fest Briefs

'The Worst Person In The World'

The Montclair Film Festival (MFF) unveiled its 2021 winners, with Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World taking the top prize. This year’s festival featured four competitive categories: Fiction, Documentary, Future/ Now, and New Jersey Filmmaking. Additionally, the Fiction and Documentary juries also awarded films for the festival’s Short Film competitions. The MFF also announced the festival’s 2021 Audience Awards and Junior Jury prizes.

The Festival’s 2021 Audience Awards were given to Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh for fiction feature; Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley for Non-Fiction Feature; Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, for World Cinema, and Larry & Me directed by Lisa Melmed, for Short Film.

Flee, directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, wins the Bruce Sinofsky Award for Non-Fiction Feature and What Do We See When We Look At The Sky, directed by Aleksandre Koberidze, wins the Mark Urman Award For Fiction Filmmaking. Ida Joglar’s Kili Big wins New Jersey Film Competition, and the Special Jury Prize for Visionary Filmmaking was awarded to Jane Schoenbrun for We’re All Going To The World’s Fair.

Other winners include Matthew Heineman’s The First Wave, wins the David Carr Award for truth in non-fiction film, and The Souvenir Part II by Joanna Hogg, and The Innocents by Eskil Vogt, share The MFF Junior Jury Prize.

***

Austin Film Festival (AFF), the premier Festival to recognize the writer’s contribution to film, television, theatre, and new media, is thrilled to announce the 2021 Film Competition Jury and Audience Award winners alongside the script competition winners. This year, there were 9 jury award winners, 11 Audience Award winners, and 18 script competition winners. The competitions received over 6,000 film submissions and over 14,000 script submissions.

Film Jury winners were selected by jurors including Robert Townsend (writer/director Hollywood Shuffle), Claire Bargout (director of TV development, SpectreVision), Dave Kajganich (creator/showrunner of The Terror), and Siqi Song (Academy Award-nominated director of Sister).

The Austin Film Festival ran from October 21 to October 28, 2021 offering film and conference programming both in-person and online. Next year’s Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference will be held from October 27 to November 3, 2022.

Here are some of the major winners by jury:

Narrative Feature: Disfluency, written and directed by Anna Baumgarten

Documentary Feature presented by FloSports: Buried, directed by Jared Drake and Steven Siig

Comedy Vanguard Feature: Holidays At All Cost, written and directed by Stevan Lee Mraovitch

Dark Matters Feature: Jacinto, written and directed by Javi Camino

Here are some of the major winners by audience:

Marquee Feature: Larry Flynt For President written and directed by Nadia Szold

Narrative Feature: Unsilenced, written and directed by Leon Lee

Documentary Feature: With This Breath I Fly, directed by Sam French and Clementine Malpas

Dark Matters Feature: Cram, written and directed by Abie Sidell

Comedy Feature: Holidays At All Costs, written and directed by Stevan Lee Mraovitch

Texas Independent Feature: Buck Alamo, written and directed by Ben Epstein

The Script Competition winners from 2021 are as follows: