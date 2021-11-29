NBC Nabs ‘Aunties’ Comedy From Shantira Jackson, Amber Ruffin & Seth Meyers As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has handed a put pilot commitment to Aunties, a comedy from The Amber Ruffin Show team of writer Shantira Jackson, star/executive producer Amber Ruffin and executive producers Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker via their Sethmaker Shoemeyers production company.

Written by Jackson loosely based on her life with Ruffin supervising, Aunties tells the story of what happens when a young woman goes back home and helps raise the women who raised her.

Jackson, who is also a performer, and Ruffin executive produce alongside Sethmaker Shoemeyers’ Meyers, Shoemaker and development executive Jason Carden. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

In addition to her work as a writer on Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show, also from Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television, Jackson recently served as a writer/consulting producer on NBCU streamer’s Saved By the Bell sequel. She also has been writing for Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth and its upcoming spinoff Human Resources.

Earlier this year, Jackson and Ruffin, along with the rest of The Amber Ruffin Show‘s writing team, received an Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series Emmy nomination.