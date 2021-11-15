ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person Programming For 11th Season

The ATX Television Festival will finally return to in-person programming after being virtual the last two years.
The event dubbed “TV Camp for Grown Ups” will run June 2-5, 2022 in downtown Austin and marks the festival’s first return to in-person programming since 2019. There will also be a virtual option offered.
The ATX TV Festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panels, conversations, and events and is known for reunions of both classic shows and cult hits. Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, cancelled too soon series, and current favorites, as well as world premieres of new series. Panels span from industry deep dives, to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation and responsibility in storytelling.
The fest also is continuing its annual “Pitch Competition” aimed at providing up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen. The competition starts today with a January 30, 2022 deadline.
Details on how to attend, badges, passes and pricing, as well as initial programming confirmations, will be announced in January 2022.
