Atlanta Braves Clinch World Series With Crushing 7-0, Game 6 Victory

The deciding game of the 2021 World Series ended with a convincing, 7-0 win by the Atlanta Braves. It was the first World Series the franchise has clinched since the 1995 season and its third overall.

With the Braves up 3-2 in the series, the floodgates opened in the third inning tonight when Atlanta’s Jorge Soler ripped a 3-run walkoff homer that was such a certainty that he took the time to give a celebratory chest pump to the dugout before casually dropping the bat and proceeding around the bases.

It was a classic World Series moment, and by the end of the game the clip of it MLB had posted already had a million views. Watch it below.

With that memorable dinger, Soler became one of only four Braves players to hit three HRs in a World Series. The others were Ryan Klesko during the 1995 run, Lonnie Smith in 1991 and Hank Aaron in 1957.

After Soler’s shot, Atlanta’s eruption continued in the fifth as Dansby Swanson hit a two-run shot and Freddie Freeman sent Soler home with a double to make it 6-0 Atlanta.

Braves pitcher Max Fried carried his team through sixth innings, notching 6 strikeouts, allowing just 4 hits and giving up no walks.

In the top of the seventh, Freeman delivered again with a solo shot off right-hander Ryne Stanek to make it 7-0.

There were signs of life for Houston in the 9th inning when Michael Brantley got on base, but Atlanta pitcher Will Smith weathered the storm and the Braves began their celebration.