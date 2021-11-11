Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuit Now Has 110 Plaintiffs Against Travis Scott, Drake & Live Nation, Says Lawyer

The San Antonio lawyer who filed the first lawsuit last weekend over the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival now says he has over 100 clients who are part of the legal action.

“I represent now about 150 people,” Thomas J. Henry told CNN’s Jack Tapper this afternoon. “That lawsuit will be amended day by day. It’s about 110 people at the moment, but I expect probably by tomorrow lunch it’ll be about 150 and, by the end of the day based on the trends I am seeing and people reaching out to my law firm, that it may get as high as 200 by the end of the day tomorrow.”

Henry filed the first suit against Travis Scott, Drake and show producer Live Nation on Sunday after eight people were killed at the Astroworld Festival. The complaint was filed on behalf of Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas. That suit accuses the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence.

That suit asked for more than a million dollars and claims the rappers “incited the crowd” into actions that left him “severely injured.”

Travis Scott was on stage when the surge happened, joined by Drake.

The suit contends the two continued to perform as the crowd grew increasingly out of control. Paredes claims he was in front of the general admission section, with a metal barrier separating him from the VIP section.

And as the list of plaintiffs grows, Henry also sees the damages growing.

“While we are all still working to understand the full scope of the Astroworld tragedy, I believe the damages suffered by its victims could total in the billions,” Henry said in a press release obtained today by the Houston Chronicle.

Bruce Haring contributed to this report.