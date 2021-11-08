Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Adds ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ And ‘Eighth Grade’ Actor Jake Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Ryan (Chad, Moonrise Kingdom) recently reunited with Wes Anderson for Asteroid City, which we hear has wrapped production in Spain.

The plot of the feature is being kept under wraps for the moment. Ryan joins a cast that also includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon and Tony Revolori, as previously announced.

Anderson is producing his latest film with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not yet been set up with a studio.

Ryan first collaborated with Anderson on his 2012 feature, Moonrise Kingdom, subsequently lending his voice to his 2018 stop-motion pic, Isle of Dogs. The actor has also appeared on the film side in Ti West’s The Innkeepers, Joel and Ethan Coen’s Inside Llewyn Davis, Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade, and Benny and Josh Safdie’s Uncut Gems. He’s currently on production on Season 2 of TBS’ Chad and has also appeared in such series as Splitting Up Together and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Ryan is represented by Buchwald.