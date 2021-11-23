Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ Dominates Iran’s Hafez Awards

A Hero was the big winner at the 21st Hafez Awards, Iran’s primary national screen awards ceremony. Scroll down for the full list of winners across film and TV.

The latest film from Asghar Farhadi took home Best Motion Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay (both for Farhadi), Best Actor for Amir Jadidi (who shared the prize with Peyman Maadi of Walnut Tree), and Best Editor (Hayedeh Safiyari).

A Hero is Iran’s Oscar entry this year, with Farhadi having scooped the Academy prize on two previous occasions for The Salesman and A Separation.

Further winners at this year’s Hafez Awards included Pardis Ahmadieh for Toman and Susan Parvar for Botox, who shared the Best Actress prize, and Morteza Najafi who won Best Cinematography for Toman. Producer and actor Ali Sartipi was presented with a Special Individual Achievement prize while Bahman and Bahram Ark’s Skin was given the Abbas Kiarostami Memorial Medal.

Full list of winners:

Motion Pictures:

Best Motion Picture: A Hero

Best Director: Asghar Farhadi

Best Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi

Best Actress: Pardis Ahmadieh (Toman) – Susan Parvar (Botox)

Best Actor: Peyman Maadi (Walnut Tree) – Amir Jadidi (A Hero)

Best Original Score: Bamdad Afshar (Skin)

Best Cinematography: Morteza Najafi (Toman)

Best Editor: Hayedeh Safiyari (A Hero)

Abbas Kiarostami Memorial Medal: Skin (Bahman & Bahram Ark)

Best Special Individual Achievement: Ali Sartipi

Best Technical-Artistic Achievement: Arsha Aghdasi

Best Original Song: Alireza Ghorbani (The Accomplice)

TV:

Best Television Figure: Soroush Sehat (Bibliophile)

Best Television Series: Mortal Wound

Best Director: Shahram Shah Hosseini (I Want to Live)

Best Screenplay: Mortal Wound

Best Actor – Comedy: Pejman Jamshidi (Relic 1&2)

Best Actress – Comedy: Jaleh Sameti (Relic 1&2)

Best Actor – Drama: Amir Aghaei (Blue Blood)

Best Actress – Drama: Rana Azadivar (Mortal Wound)

Best Documentary: Narrow Red Line by Farzad Khoshdast

Jury Prize: Javad Ezzati for Mortal Wound and Butterfly Stroke

Also, Masoud Kimiai was granted the Lifetime Achievement Award.