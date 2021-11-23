Array Releasing Acquires Indigenous Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s Documentary ‘Love And Fury’

Array Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary feature Love and Fury.

The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film on select screens and on Netflix beginning December 3rd. On the same day, ARRAY will also host a special screening of the documentary at the Array Creative Campus in Los Angeles.

The acquisition was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, and Lezcano on behalf of ARRAY, and Nina Shaw of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, and Lezcano on behalf of Sterlin Harjo.

Love and Fury chronicles a cadre of Native artists as they work to amplify indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world and navigate their careers without seeking permission. The film made its world premiere at Hot Docs International Documentary Festival, and was an official selection of the Seattle International Film Festival, Virginia Film Festival and DeadCenter Film Festival. The film was produced by Harjo, along with executive producer Robin Ballenger.

“Array Releasing is proud to bring celebrated filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary film Love and Fury to audiences around the world, just in time for Native American Heritage month,” said Tilane Jones President of Array. “This lovingly made film explores the complex artistry of multiple Native American artists’ while offering texture, nuance and insight into Native identities and perspectives.”

Sterlin Harjo is a Seminole and Muscogee American award-winning filmmaker. Along with Academy award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, he is the co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner of FX’s show Reservation Dogs (which was renewed for a second season), an original comedy about four teens in rural Oklahoma. Harjo is also a founding member of The 1491s, a popular Native American sketch comedy troupe and is currently in development on several new television shows.

Details and free tickets can be found at Arrayplay.com.