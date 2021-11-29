‘Around The World In 80 Days’ Gets Second Season; Producers Also Developing ‘Journey To The Centre Of The Earth’ Series

Around the World in 80 Days, the upcoming series adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel starring David Tennant, will be returning for a second season.

Producers Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment confirmed the news, also announcing that they teaming on another adaptation of a Verne classic, Journey to the Centre of the Earth.

Both series will be produced by Simon Crawford Collins for Slim Film + Television and Lionel Uzan for Federation, with Ashley Pharoah showrunning.

The first season of Around The World In 80 Days, also starring Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch, is set to launch in January on BBC One in the UK and Masterpiece PBS in the U.S. Further broadcasters include France Télévisions, ZDF, RAI (the European Alliance), and RTBF.

The second season will again see Phileas Fogg (Tennant) and his team take another perilous challenge to traverse the globe. Deals have not been completed yet but the primary cast is expected to return.

Journey to the Centre of the Earth follows Professor Lidenbrock, an adventurous geology professor who chances upon a manuscript in which a 16th century explorer claims to have found a route to the earth’s core. The Professor leads a life-threatening expedition that will unearth secrets about the origins of humanity and its future.