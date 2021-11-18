You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Army Of Thieves’ Breakout Ruby O. Fee Inks With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Ruby O. Fee, who recently found a breakout role in Matthias Schweighöfer’s Army of Thieves, has signed with Paradigm for representation.

Fee is a German actress who plays master hacker Korina Dominguez in Netflix’s blockbuster prequel to Army of the Dead, produced by Zack Snyder. The film charted at #1 in more than 90 countries upon its October 29 release, and is currently ranked #3 worldwide, in its 3rd week on the streamer.

In 2019, Fee starred in the acclaimed Netflix film Polar, opposite Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens. She first rose to attention on the German TV series Allen gegen die Zeit (13 Hours: Race Against Time), playing the lead role of Sophie Kellerman.

Fee is also known for her work in the German language films The Invisibles, As We Were Dreaming and Womb, in which she played a young Eva Green.

The actress continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment.

