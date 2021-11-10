Apple Loving Tom Hanks As New Release ‘Finch’ Eclipses ‘Greyhound’ To Become Streamer’s Most Watched Film Opening

EXCLUSIVE: Apple’s just opened Tom Hanks-starrer Finch has set audience records for Apple TV+ since it debuted on the service last Friday.

While Apple isn’t generally transparent about audience number specifics, insiders said that the Miguel Sapochnik-directed apocalyptic drama became Apple TV+’s most watch film by eclipsing Hanks’ previous Apple film, the WWII thriller Greyhound. Apple would not divulge specific numbers but sources said that Finch premiered in over 100 countries, more than doubled its opening day audience as the weekend progressed, and generated the largest opening weekend ever on the two-year old Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has been on a roll, with the Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Foundation and Invasion, all of which have turned in strong worldwide numbers for the service, insiders said.

Finch is the third project partnership with Hanks and Apple. Besides Greyhound and Finch, upcoming is the WWII limited dramatic series Masters of the Air, which is being shot in the UK and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, and Hanks and his Playtone partner Gary Goetzman for Apple Studios.

Hanks might be hard pressed to hang onto those record numbers: upcoming is the Mahershala Ali-Naomie Harris-starrer Swan Song, the Joel Coen-directed The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, and up the road is the Antoine Fuqua-directed Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, and the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starring.