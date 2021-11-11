Applause Entertainment And Ellipsis Entertainment Unveil Cast For Bollywood Tie-Up

Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu), Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992), Ileana D’ Cruz (Barfi!) and Never Have I Ever’s Sendhil Ramamurthy have been boarded to headline Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment’s upcoming film. Ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta is directing.

The project, which is currently filming in Mumbai and Ooty, marks the second collaboration between Applause and Ellipsis after Tahira Kashyap’s feature Sharma Ji Ki Beti.

Set for a 2022 release, the currently untitled movie is a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships. “The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times,” said Sameer Nair, CEO at Applause Entertainment, the outfit which has produced hit digital shows such as Criminal Justice and Hostages.

Ellipsis partners Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer have bankrolled critically-acclaimed titles such as Neerja and Why Cheat India. They described the new movie’s concept as “probably the story of your life or definitely one that you’ve seen one or more of your friends go through.”

Applause recently bagged the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival for The Rapist and also produced the Indian adaptation of French Netflix hit Call My Agent. Meanwhile, Ellipsis is backing Looop Lapeta, which is the official Hindi remake of German cult-hit Run Lola Run.