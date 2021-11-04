Anonymous Content Signs ‘Azor’ Filmmaker Andreas Fontana

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has signed Gotham Award-nominated filmmaker Andreas Fontana, whose feature debut Azor has played to acclaim at festivals including Berlin, San Sebastian and London.

The Swiss writer-director was recently nominated for a Gotham Award for Best International Feature for Azor, which played in the Berlinale’s Encounters section and was then picked up by arthouse distributor MUBI for a raft of territories.

The film uses French, Spanish and English dialogue to tell the trans-Atlantic story of Yvan De Wiel (Fabrizio Rongione), a private banker from Geneva. Yvan visits Argentina during the Junta dictatorship to replace his partner, who mysteriously disappeared one night leaving few clues behind. As he manoeuvres among Argentina’s elite, the banker plays a dangerous political game of modern capitalist colonization.

The movie recently won the Emerging Swiss Talent Award at the Zurich Film Festival and garnered ten nominations at the different festivals it played this year.

Fontana was born in Geneva in 1982. After studying comparative literature, he moved to Buenos Aires to work as a translator. Back in Switzerland in 2007, he pursued a master’s degree in filmmaking at the ECAL in Lausanne and at the HEAD in Geneva. His first short film Cotonov Vanished (2009) was awarded in Visions du Réel. Pedro M, 1981 (2015) was nominated for the Swiss Film Prize.