Anonymous Content Elevates Robyn Meisinger And Dara Gordon To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has upped longtime managers and producers Robyn Meisinger and Dara Gordon to partners. Gordon. They join AC partners Adam Shulman, Bard Dorros, David Levine, Dawn Olmstead, Doug Wald, Eli Selden, Eric Stern, Howie Sanders, Joy Gorman Wettels, Kassie Evashevski, Rosalie Swedlin, Sandra Chang, Tehmina Jaffer and Tony Lipp.

“Dara and Robyn are such incredibly talented, passionate and skilled managers, producers, mentors and most importantly leaders. They truly represent what is best about Anonymous Content,” said Anonymous Content CEO, Dawn Olmstead. “They have each embraced the constantly changing entertainment landscape in their own way, reimagining the ways in which we tell stories and embodying the innovative nature at the heart of Anonymous Content. They could not be more deserving of this promotion, and I look forward to all that they will accomplish next.”

Meisinger, a literary manager and producer, has become the co-head of the literary department. She has set up several film and TV projects with her most recent credits including Uglies, which started production in mid-October for Netflix, and Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona, one of the first projects to be produced and shot during the Covid-19 pandemic. Before Anonymous Content, she co-founded Madhouse Entertainment, a literary management and production company based in Century City, CA. Madhouse was established in 2006, where it represented writers and writer-directors, and has produced Call Me Fitz, The Bounty Hunter, First Snow, Blood Creek and Slenderman.

“I’m so lucky to work with such incredible people who inspire me and challenge me to be better,” said Meisinger. “Anonymous is a force, and I’m grateful to be such an integral part of the team.”

Gordon joined Anonymous Content in 2015 and her clients include Adria Arjona, Julia Garner, Melissa Benoist, Winona Ryder, Lili Reinhart, Julia Butters, Betty Gilpin, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Billy Magnussen, Talia Ryder and Aaron Pierre. As a producer, Gordon executive produced two seasons of the Netflix series Bonding, created, written and directed by her client Rightor Doyle. The series premiered at CannesSeries and won Audience Awards at Outfest and Frameline Film Festival. She also produced the Amazon feature film Birds of Paradise, written and directed by Sarah Adina Smith, starring her client Kristine Froseth, which debuted worldwide on Amazon in September.

“It’s a privilege to work in this business and nurture artists and projects in which I believe,” said Gordon. “I’m grateful to collaborate with the other managers and producers at Anonymous Content, a company that has afforded me and my clients the best resources and support the industry has to offer.”