Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Janet Mock To Direct ‘International Sweethearts of Rhythm’ For Sony Pictures, Elizabeth Banks And Amy Pascal Producing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Eternals' Powers Up $9.5M Thursday Night; Third-Best Preview Night During Pandemic
Read the full story

Annapurna Promotes Nathan Gary To President

Annapurna

Annapurna has elevated Annapurna Interactive (AI) President Nathan Gary to President of Annapurna.

In his new position, Gary will take on the central leadership role overseeing all divisions, film, TV, theater, and interactive. He will join the executive team alongside founder and CEO Megan Ellison, Chief Content Officer Sue Naegle, and President of Legal and Business Affairs Chris Corabi.

Gary and AI executive James Masi, alongside Ellison, co-founded Annapurna Interactive in 2016 and have built the company’s Interactive business.

As Gary moves into his new position at Annapurna, Deborah Mars and Nathan Vella of Annapurna Interactive will now co-head the studio’s interactive division.

During Annapurna Interactive’s run, they’ve launched such games as the BAFTA Best Game award winners What Remains of Edith Finch and Outer Wilds.

Related Story

Annapurna Names 'Minari' Producer Christina Oh As EVP, Co-Head Of Film

Annapurna Interactive’s portfolio also includes Gorogoa, If Found…, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Donut Country, Florence, Telling Lies, The Pathless, Last Stop, Maquette, Twelve Minutes and The Artful Escape as well as upcoming titles Solar Ash, Neon White, Stray, A Memoir Blue, Hindsight, Storyteller, Skn Deep and Open Roads. 

“Nathan has helped build Annapurna Interactive from the ground up, showing impressive leadership as well as the innate ability to identify and foster creative voices,” said Ellison. “I respect and appreciate Nathan’s vision, instincts and acumen and can’t think of a better person to help lead Annapurna as we continue to thrive in film, television, theatre and interactive.”

“I’m very proud of what we have accomplished with Annapurna Interactive in a short amount of time, and much of that was built on the shared values and goals that Megan built Annapurna on,” said Gary. “I am very excited to collaborate with Megan and the giant talent across the company, to bring people incredible stories and entertainment, from the best creatives in the world.”

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad