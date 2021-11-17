Angela Jain Named First ITV Studios UK Unscripted Director

Lifted Entertainment boss Angela Jain has been handed the newly-created role of ITV Studios Director of Unscripted in the UK.

Reporting into ITV Studios MD Julian Bellamy, Jain will be handed responsibility for 11 UK unscripted labels including the likes of Lifted Entertainment, of which she is currently the MD, The Garden, Multistory Media and Twofour. The MDs of all the labels will report to her.

Jain has overseen hits such as I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Love Island and BBC2 format University Challenge in her current role with Lifted, with her successor set to be named soon. She is a former controller of E4 and has also commissioned for Channel 4 and Channel 5.

“ITV Studios houses some of the best unscripted programme makers in the world and this genre is all set to continue to grow,” said Bellamy. “Angela’s vast amount of experience, leadership qualities and knowledge make her the perfect person.”