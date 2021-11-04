Genre-Bending Drama ‘Angel City’ In The Works At The CW From Craig Plestis, Damon Wayans Jr., Corinne Brinkerhoff, Jen Braeden & Heather Thomason

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is developing a U.S. remake of a genre-bending Korean drama W: Two Worlds.

The project, which is known as Angel City in the U.S., has been handed a scripted development order from the youth-skewing network.

Angel City is the story of Jules, a promising young surgeon whose stable life is upended when she gets pulled into an alternate dimension where her father’s graphic novel, and its alluring heroine, have come to life.

It comes from writers Jen Braeden and Heather Thomason and marks the first scripted project from The Masked Singer exec producer Craig Plestis.

The trio will exec produce along with Two Shakes Entertainment’s Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow, and Green Ribbon Entertainment’s Corinne Brinkerhoff and Tiffany Grant with CBS Studios as the studio. MBC America, the U.S. vision of Korean broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corp, the broadcaster behind The Masked Singer, is also involved as an exec producer.

W: Two Worlds launched in Korea in 2016 and was a ratings hit locally. It was directed by Jung Dae-yoon and written by Song Jae-jeong and starred Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo. It is the latest Korean format being developed in the U.S. following the likes of ABC’s The Good Doctor, produced by Daniel Dae Kim, and HBO’s TV adaptation of Parasite in the works. The country is obviously hot off the heels of Netflix’s global smash Squid Game.

Braeden is a writer and co-exec producer of Hulu’s Love, Victor, while Thomason has written and produced on shows such as Siren and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Plestis will exec produce via his Smart Dog Media banner. The former NBC alternative chief is best known for adapting The Masked Singer for Fox as well as exec producing the network’s I Can See Your Voice.

Former Happy Endings star Wayans Jr. reupped his overall deal with CBS Studios last year, selling an action thriller to Peacock from the cult series’ creator David Caspe and former writers Matthew and Daniel Libman. He is also developing comedy Dugout Moms at ABC and is starring in Kill The Orange-Faced Bear, which recently scored a series pick up at TBS.

Brinkerhoff is the creator of The CW’s dramedy No Tomorrow and CBS’ American Gothic and has worked on series including Jane The Virgin and The Good Wife. Last year, she sold another U.S. adaptation of an international format in Einstein, based on the German procedural to CBS.

Plestis is represented by Paradigm, which also represented MBC America in the packaging of the format.