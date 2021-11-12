Andy Palmer To Helm ‘When They Come For Me’; Matthew Fifer Wraps On Shudder’s ‘Treatment’; SFFilm Honorees; Acquisitions By Gravitas, Buffalo 8, Mutiny, More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Palmer (Camp Cold Brook, The Funhouse Massacre) has signed on to direct When They Come For Me as his next film, after wrapping production on the comedy The Re-Education of Molly Singer, starring Britt Robertson, Nico Santos, Jaime Pressley and Holland Roden.

The thriller from Citizen Skull Productions tells the story of six trapped locals during a lightning storm at Stonehenge that creates an electrical dome, where survival means fighting off ancient souls trying to take over their bodies.

German actors Werner Daehn and Adrienne McQueen are attached to star in the pic, which will shoot next year in Europe. Patricia Beauchamp, Alix Reeves and Adrienne McQueen wrote the script, with Liz Fuller, Matt Prater, Michael Roesch and Mark Myers set to produce for Citizen Skull.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Matthew Fifer (Strand Releasing’s Cicada) has wrapped production on Treatment, a new LGBT-themed psychological horror film produced for Shudder, which stars Cole Doman (Uncle Frank), Brian J. Smith (Sense8) and Tony nominee David Pittu (Halston).

(L-R) Cole Doman, Brian J. Smith and David Pittu Courtesy of James DePietro; Matt Doyle; Scott Sherratt

Treatent follows a troubled, gay millennial who moves back to his childhood home after a disastrous break-up, only to discover that his town is shrouded in a history of violent homophobic terror.

Stephen Israel produced the film with Drew Sklar—his collaborator on Magnolia Pictures’ Swan Song. Fifer’s first feature, Cicada—co-directed by Kieran Mulcare—is currently being distributed by Strand Releasing in New York and Los Angeles, and hit TVOD platforms on November 5.

Doman is represented by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment; Smith by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA; Pittu by Artists & Representatives; Fifer by Cullen Conly of Mosaic. The production is repped by Chad Russo Esq. of Ramo Law.

Emily Gotto and Nick Lazo represented Shudder in its negotiations with Conly on behalf of the filmmaker.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Reyn Del Rio’s thriller, House of Glass, and William Nunez’s romance, The Laureate. The indie distributor will release the former title across all major VOD platforms on November 30, with a release on SVOD platforms to follow. The latter will get a day-and-date release on January 21.

Gravitas Ventures

House of Glass follows a woman (Jenny Shakeshaft) in a rocky marriage, who becomes obsessed with proving that her husband (Stephen Ellis) is having an affair, after hearing him murmur something in his sleep. Unconvinced by his denial, she takes matters into her own hands by abducting him and the suspected other woman (Alexandra Bard). An intense interrogation becomes complicated when the missing woman’s volatile husband (Clayton Farris) comes looking for her.

Incendiary Pictures’ James LaMarr and Phillip Guzman produced the film, penned by David I. Jenkins, with Randy Stephen, Stephanie Rodriguez and Keli Price of Price Productions exec producing. The film is currently being screened for potential distributors; international rights are still available.

The Laureate Gravitas Ventures

The Laureate is based on the true story of Robert Graves, the British writer known for penning such classics as I, Claudius and Good-Bye to All That. It centers on a married couple on the brink of disillusion who invite a stranger to live with them in their idyllic cottage—one who will perhaps push them, in their fragile state, over the edge.

Dianna Agron, Tom Hughes, Julian Glover, Laura Haddock, Fra Fee, and Patricia Hodge star. Cool Web Pictures produced the pic in association with North End Pictures, Deya Productions, Parton Pictures, and Fluidity Films. Its executive producers are Gary Collins of Red Rock Entertainment, Peter Hamden and Norman Merry of Lipsync Productions, and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear.

Price negotiated the House of Glass deal with Gravitas Ventures on behalf of the filmmakers. Gravitas Ventures Manager of Acquisitions, Brett Rogalsky, negotiated the acquisition of The Laureate with CAA Media Finance.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has acquired worldwide rights to the LBTQ-themed comedy, Along Came Wanda, starring Constance Brenneman and Cathy DeBuono, with plans to release it on VOD on February 11.

Along Came Wanda Buffalo 8

The film written and directed by Jan Miller Corran follows Mary Beth Giggins (Brenneman), who embarks on an adventure of discovery with her newfound friend Wanda (Cathy DeBuono) after her memory is jogged by a teapot from an old lover, hitting the road in her RV/Soup Truck.

Corran and Lee Anne Matusek produced the film, with Denmorlin, Matthew Helderman, Nikki Stier Justice and Luke Taylor exec producing. Jessica Little and Andrea Muise served as associate producers.

Pic will continue its run on the festival circuit prior to its release, having already claimed prizes at the Toronto Independent Film Festival, the London Independent Film Awards, and the New York International Film Awards. Justice negotiated the acquisition deal on behalf of Buffalo 8.

Check out the trailer for the film, which is soon heading to Apple, Google, Amazon, and Vudu, below.

***

Indie distributor and sales agent Mutiny Pictures nabbed worldwide rights to the thrillers Below the Fold and The 13th Cross, as well as the comedy Six Weeks to Twelve Years, at AFM, and will release each on VOD across North America this winter. Below the Fold will be released on November 23, with The 13th Cross debuting on December 14 and Six Weeks arriving on December 21.

Mutiny Pictures

Below the Fold centers on the disappearance of Susie Potter from her home in the quiet town of Skidmore, Missouri. 10 years later, two reporters uncover a harrowing new detail, which leads them on an obsessive hunt for the truth. Clayton Scott wrote and directed the film, which stars Davis DeRock, Sarah McGuire and Jamie Addison. Scott also produced with Iain Trimble and Austin Wagoner.

The 13th Cross centers on a man with a troubled past who seeks to atone for his sins by acting as a hitman for a religious organization, killing those who have committed the unforgivable sin of harming innocents. Joseph DeGolyer directed from a script he penned with Stephanie Paige Cabanilla. Eric Wood, Chelease Jurkiewicz and Melanie Browning star in the pic produced by Sterling Andrews, Stephanie Paige Cabanilla, Joseph DeGolyer, Jim Ly and Parker Peterson.

In Six Weeks to Twelve Years, two estranged twin brothers must reunite after the death of their abusive father to sell off his property. Christopher Nicastro wrote and directed the film starring Billy Brannigan, Kari Buckley and Christopher Nicastro, which was produced by Maddy Maher, Tara O’Sullivan and Lauren Shamo.

Ben Yennie negotiated the acquisitions.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Strike Back Studios has acquired North Americans rights to Paul Boyd’s comedic thriller, I, Challenger, following its premiere at the Portland Film Festival, with plans to release it across all TVOD and digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada on January 11.

I, Challenger Strike Back Studios

I, Challenger follows Sid (James Duval), a perennial kid who spends his days playing video games and selling weed but is about to be evicted. Desperate to change his life, he enlists his gaming buddy, Logan (Coy Stewart) in a dangerous, hair-brained scheme involving the livestream of Sid being buried alive for 24 hours. At first it seems Sid’s luck is finally on the upswing with a financial windfall and even a developing romance with his favorite cannabis dispensary clerk (Tina Majorino). Subsequently, though, a disastrous near-death experience when the self-burial misfires will change everything.

MC Lyte, Margaret Cho, Gerry Bednob and Daeg Ferch also star in the film, which veteran music video director Boyd penned with Kara Scobey Brown. Eric Barrett served as its producer.

Strike Back Studios President Noor Ahmed negotiated the acquisition with Boyd.

Check out the trailer below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Allen has joined Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof’s Intrinsic Value Films (Tesla) as Head of Development.

The Last Thing Mary Saw Intrinsic Value Films

Allen had previously collaborated with Robbins and Schoof as a producer on Edoardo Vitaletti’s period occult horror, The Last Thing Mary Saw, which was picked up by Shudder and is slated for release early next year. Intrinsic Value’s upcoming slate includes Vitaletti’s sophomore film, the plot and title of which are being kept under wraps. The company is also producing select projects with Tiffany Boyle and Elsa Ramo at Vested Interest.

“Harrison comes to Intrinsic with a keen eye for projects and talent and we’re absolutely delighted to welcome him into the company as we continue to expand,” said the Intrinsic Value principals in a joint statement.

“Joining a company with such a rich history in independent film is incredibly thrilling,” added Allen. “I’m excited to continue working with Isen and Aimee to discover, incubate, and develop the next wave of independent visionaries, growing Intrinsic’s footprint in the film and television space.”

Intrinsic is represented by Nicole Compas at Ramo Law. Jeff Michael and Clint Morris at October Coast handle their marketing.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Indie Rights has acquired worldwide rights to Samuel Kay Forrest’s LGBTQ+ drama, HipBeat, with plans to release it in independent theaters and on digital platforms across North America, as well as on digital platforms in the UK, later this year.

HipBeat Indie Rights

The film, produced by Mother Earth Films, FC Films, and Castle Matrix Productions, tells of a political activist fighting against the system while searching for love in the Berlin queer community.

Forrest stars alongside Marie Céline Yildirim, Judy LaDivina, Helmut Wößner, Filip Süt Rutkowski, and Andriana Manfredi.

***

SFFilm has set honorees for its 2021 SFFilm Awards Night, taking place at San Francisco’s YBCA Forum on December 6.

Jane Campion Grant Matthews

The Power of the Dog filmmaker Jane Campion will receive the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction, with King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green claiming the SFFILM Special Award for Distinctive Voice. Maggie Gyllenhaal will be honored with the Kanbar Award for Storytelling for her acclaimed Netflix directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, with The Card Counter star Oscar Isaac accepting the SFFILM Award for Acting.

SFFILM is a nonprofit with a mission to champion the world’s finest films and filmmakers through programs anchored in and inspired by the spirit and values of the San Francisco Bay Area. Its Awards Night hosted by co-chairs Heidi Castelein, Krutika Patel and Katie & Todd Traina supports its year-round work to discover and nurture the next generation of film artists. Presenters for this year’s ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.