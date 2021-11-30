‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’s André Øvredal To Direct ‘Tarot’ For eOne And Fuller Media

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive auction, eOne has acquired the pitch Tarot written by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman. André Øvredal will direct the pic as well as exec produce. Fuller Media’s Brad Fuller and Alex Ginno are in final negotiations produce and executive produce respectively.

The project is a high concept thriller based on Tarot cards. Plot specifics are currently undisclosed. Jillian Share, Laurel Thomson, and Cyrus Shaki-Khan will oversee for eOne.

Øvredal’s breakout supernatural pic Trollhunter earned rave reviews and put him on Guillermo del Toro’s radar who would eventually bring him on to direct his Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark adaptation. He is currently in post-production on the Dracula pic Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Fuller, who recently launched Fuller Media, is coming off producing one of the biggest hits of the year in A Quiet Place Part II. He recently set up the thriller Welcome to the Neighborhood at Amazon Studios.

Pagan and Deutschman’s past credits include Project Almanac and Paranormal Activity: The The Ghost Dimension. They are represented by WME and Trevor Engelson at Underground.

Øvredal is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Pagan and Deutschman are repped by WME and Trevor Engelson at Underground.