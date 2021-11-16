Andie MacDowell Sets ‘My Happy Ending’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Andie MacDowell is set to star in the female ensemble My Happy Ending, based on the Israeli play, Sof Tov by Anat Gov.

The Golden Globe nominated Four Weddings and a Funeral actress will play a Hollywood star who finds herself in a British hospital room with three other women who help her with the most difficult role she has ever played…herself.

The pic is directed by Israeli team, Sharon Maymon and Tal Granit and will mark the third collaboration between producers and directors after The Farewell Party, which premiered in Venice and Toronto IFF 2014 and Flawless which premiered at 2018 Tribeca IFF. Maymon co-wrote the screenplay for the Oscar winning live action short, Skin.

My Happy Ending also stars BAFTA winner Miriam Margolyes,(The Age of Innocence, Harry Potter), Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Tom Cullen (Weekend), Michelle Greenidge (Small Axe, I May Destroy You), and David Walliams (Little Britain).

MacDowell is currently starring in Netflix’s original series Maid, inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times bestselling memoir, alongside her daughter Margaret Qualley, and from Molly Smith Metzler, LuckyChap Entertainment and John Wells Productions. Shortly after its global premiere, the series quickly made history as one of the streamer’s most-watched limited series of all time. During the week ending Nov. 7, the series clocked 41.3M hours watched on the streamer in its sixth week. MacDowell’s feature credits include IFC’s No Man Land, Searchlight horror pic Ready or Not, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Sex, Lies and Videotape, which won the Palme d’Or in 1989 and received an original screenplay Oscar nomination.

My Happy Ending is an Israeli/UK co-production bringing together producers Talia Kleinhendler & Osnat Handelsman-Keren/Pie Films (Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, Winner Venice Audience Award 2021, Nadav Lapid’s Cannes Jury Prize winner Ahed’s Knee), and Hannah Leader/BBM (Gosford Park) and Daisy Allsop/Archface Films (Tell It To The Bees starring Anna Paquin).

“Watching her iconic performances over the years, Andie MacDowell’s ability to combine deep emotion and vulnerability with comedy made her the perfect choice for this role. We couldn’t be more excited to work with her and this wonderful ensemble of actors”, say producers Kleinhendler and Handelsman-Keren.

The movie just wrapped production in Wales. The film is financed by Media Finance Capital and United King Films, and received one of the first grants from the new UK Global Screen Fund, financed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by the BFI.

Moshe Edery, Tmira Yardeni, Arik Kneller and Bonnie Timmermann are executive producing along with MFC’s Charles Dorfman and Marlon Vogelgesang. WME Independent are selling domestic rights.

MacDowell is repped by The Gersh Agency and RMS Productions.