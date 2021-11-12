‘And Just Like That…’: HBO Max Reveals Premiere Date In New Teaser For ‘Sex And The City’ Sequel

“And just like that, a new chapter begins,” says Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie in the new HBO Max teaser for its Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… As revealed in the promo, the new chapter begins December 9 with the series premiere.

Watch the teaser above.

And Just Like That… stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, with the trio reprising their characters from the original series, which aired from 1998-2004 on HBO. While the original series showcased the women navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, the revival will, HBO says, explore the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Other returning cast includes Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson, but not Kim Cattrall. We see quick glimpses of the familiar faces – and some new ones – in the teaser.

Parker, Davis, and Nixon executive produce along with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi, and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.