‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’ Co-Creator Melissa James Gibson Inks Overall Deal With Endeavor Content

Anatomy of a Scandal co-creator Melissa James Gibson is continuing her relationship with Endeavor Content with a two-year overall deal.

Gibson and Endeavor Content are already collaborating on Anatomy of a Scandal, the upcoming Netflix series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. Gibson co-created the series with David E. Kelley and produces alongside Endeavor Content partner Made Up Stories, Anonymous Content and 3dot Productions.

Originally from Canada, the Columbia University and Yale School of Drama graduate and Obie Award-winner Gibson spent the first part of her career as an acclaimed playwright in New York (What Rhymes with America, Current Nobody) and then later transitioned to TV, first writing on The Americans and later on House of Cards, where she was promoted to co-showrunner for seasons five and six.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with Melissa these last several years and with this deal, we can look forward to many more to come,” said Joe Hipps, EVP, TV Development and Production at Endeavor Content. “Her ability to humanize characters in high stakes situations makes her invaluable to Endeavor Content because those are exactly the types of shows we want to make.”

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to continue working closely with Endeavor Content,” said Gibson. “I’m a big fan of the projects the studio champions and look forward to telling some more bold and necessary stories together.”

Endeavor Content is behind Hulu’s popular series Nine Perfect Strangers and anticipated films, The Lost Daughter for Netflix, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, and Michael Bay’s Ambulance for Universal Pictures. In addition to Nine Perfect Strangers, Endeavor Content produces premium TV series such as See and Truth Be Told on Apple TV+ and the upcoming Life & Beth for Hulu, Severance for Apple TV+ and Tokyo Vice for HBO Max.

Gibson is repped by CAA and Manage-ment.