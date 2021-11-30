You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Amazon Hires Kelly Day To Lead Prime Video International

Kelly Day Brooke Alexander/Studio Brooke

Amazon has hired Kelly Day to head up its international streaming business.

Day joins from ViacomCBS, where she had been leading the company’s international streaming services including Paramount+ for the last year.

At Amazon, she will take on the newly-created role of VP, Prime Video International and will oversee streaming activity outside of the U.S. from her base in Washington D.C. She will report into Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and will take up the role in January.

Under her remit, Day will coordinate with regional leaders and country directors to curate local content strategies, covering all of Prime’s business and video offerings in international territories, across SVOD, TVOD and Channels, according to a note sent by Hopkins to Prime Video staff today.

Day’s departure from ViacomCBS comes just eight months after the roll-out of Paramount+. During her tenure at Viacom she also managed the expansion of Pluto TV, following its launches in Latin America, France, Spain and Italy. She first joined the company as president of its Digital Studios in November 2017, having previously been at Awesomeness, Blip Networks, Discovery and AOL.

