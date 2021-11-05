‘The Wonder Years’ Co-Stars Alley Mills & Dan Lauria Reunite For Off Broadway’s ‘Morning’s At Seven’

Alley Mills will be reunited with her The Wonder Years husband Dan Lauria in the new Off Broadway production of Paul Osborn’s classic stage comedy Morning’s At Seven, a reteaming that comes as Mills replaces the recently injured Judith Ivey.

Mills, who stars on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, joins Lauria and other Morning’s At Seven cast members Lindsay Crouse, Alma Cuervo, Tony Roberts, John Rubinstein, Keri Safran, Jonathan Spivey and Patty McCormack (the latter most famously remembered as evil little Rhoda Penmark from 1956’s The Bad Seed).

Patty McCormack, Lindsay Crouse, ‘Morning’s At Seven’ Maria Baranova

The original Wonder Years mom was cast in the role of Arry after Ivey left the production due a torn tendon. (Nancy Ringham was a temporary replacement until Mills could join.)

“We are thrilled to have Alley Mills join our Morning’s At Seven family,” said producer Julian Schlossberg in a statement. “In the theatre, anything can happen, and often does. When the production suddenly lost Judith Ivey due to a leg injury, we delayed our opening to accommodate the sudden change in cast.”

Mills, said Schlossberg, “is no stranger to television audiences or the L.A. stage (or Dan Lauria, one of her Morning’s At Seven co-stars and her TV husband from The Wonder Years). She is a welcome addition to our incredible ensemble.” Wonder Years ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993.

The play is currently in previews at Off Broadway’s Theatre at St. Clement’s through Jan. 9. Opening night is Monday, November 15.

First produced on Broadway in 1939, Morning’s At Seven is set in a small midwestern town in the early 1920s and focuses on four aging sisters who must confront longstanding rivalries. The comedy was revived in New York in 1980 in a production starring Nancy Marchand, Maureen O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright, and in 2002 with Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen.