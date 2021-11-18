All3Media’s Little Dot Studios Signs Sky Transformation Boss Zara Gregory

All3Media’s Little Dot Studios has signed Sky Group Head of Transformation Zara Gregory as Director of Operations.

Reporting to COO Kevin Gibbons in the newly-created role, Gregory, a former BBC exec, will develop and implement an overall operational strategy for the content producer, which is seeking an “operational change agenda.”

She has spent the last five years delivering transformation programs for Comcast-owned Sky and helping embed cultural change. Prior to Sky, Gregory helped lead BBC3’s transition from linear to online, a move that is soon set to be reversed.

She joins Little Dot at a time of growth, with the outfit having recently acquired historian Dan Snow’s streamer History Hit and content agency Wing, along with launching a consumer brand arm.

“Little Dot is rapidly scaling up as a global business, following a period of accelerated expansion over the past 18 months,” said Gibbons.

“Zara’s calibre and experience at major media brands makes her the ideal person to transform our operations and deliver significant, sustainable growth across the company, while also meeting our ambitious environmental and inclusivity commitments.”