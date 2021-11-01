Alison Rudnick Joins ABC News As VP Of Corporate Communications

Alison Rudnick is joining ABC News in New York as vice president of corporate communications.

Rudnick comes from CNN, where she was vice president of communications and led CNN’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

At ABC News, she will oversee management and development of the news division brand, and assist with executive communications and handle issues and crisis management. She will report to Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, and Charissa Gilmore, head of communications for Disney General Entertainment.

Rudnick will work closely with Van Scott, who returned to ABC News last month as vice president of communications. They both are taking on duties previously handled by Julie Townsend, who left in the spring for American Express.

Before CNN, Rudnick worked in communications and publicity at Discovery, WNBC-TV and WNJU-TV. She also had had a previous stint at CNN.

Godwin’s memo to staffers announcing Rudnick’s hire is below:

Good Morning Team,

Please join me in welcoming Alison Rudnick to our ABC News New York team as VP, Corporate Communications, where she will oversee the development and management of our brand reputation through external and internal communications strategies that support our goals.

Alison has spent the majority of her career in news and non-fiction programming, and for us, she will work on communications strategies to tell our strong stories, provide thought leadership, assist with executive communications, and handle issues/crisis management. Alison will report to both me and Charissa Gilmore, head of Communication for DGE, and she will partner closely with Van Scott and his publicity team. We are very fortunate to have strong communications leaders and teams helping promote all the great work and people across ABC News.

Alison is a seasoned communications executive with sharp instincts and an eye for innovative communications strategies. She comes to us from CNN, where she most recently served as Vice President, Communications, as well as leading communications for CNN’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts. Prior to CNN, Alison worked in Communications and Publicity at Discovery, WNBC & WNJU. She started her career at CNN and collectively worked there for over 15 years.

Alison hails from New York and continues to enjoy the city with her dog, Phoebe.

We are so happy to have Alison join our #1 news team.

Please extend a warm welcome.

Together.

Kim