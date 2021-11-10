Santa Fe D.A. Refutes Claims Of Sabotage On ‘Rust’ Set

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, pushed back on the possibility that the Oct. 21 shooting incident on the Alec Baldwin set of Rust could be an act of sabotage.

“I know that some defense attorneys have come up with conspiracy theories and have used the word ‘sabotage.’ We do not have any proof,” she said. Asked whether sabotage as a possibility, Carmack-Altwies said, “No.”

Last week, the attorneys for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is being investigated by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department in the wake of DP Halyna Hutchins’ death from a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin, told NBC’s Today that they’re looking into whether a live bullet was placed in a box of dummy rounds with the intent of “sabotaging the set.” Gutierrez-Reed and her lawyers also issued a statement.

Related Story Alec Baldwin Calls For Police Officers On Set To Monitor Weapons Safety

Carmack-Altwies said, “The defense attorneys, we don’t have the same information that they do, but until we have it in our hands, it doesn’t play into the decision making process.”

She added, “I think the most concerning this is that there we so many levels of failure on that set.”

She would not say how many live rounds were found on the set, but told GMA that they still do not know how they got there. She said that the question of how they got there “will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision.”

“It’s probably more important to focus on what led up to the shooting, because the moment of the shooting we know that at least Mr. Baldwin had no idea that the gun was loaded,” she said. “It’s more, how did that gun get loaded? What levels of failure happened, and were those levels of failure criminal?”

She said that one of the areas of inquiry they are pursuing is the level of qualifications that Gutierrez-Reed had for the job.

She declined to say who loaded the gun, but confirmed that they knew who did. The attorney for assistant director David Halls has denied that he handed the gun to Alec Baldwin for scene rehearsal, but Gutierrez-Reed said that “does seem to be the case” that Halls did.

Watch the GMA segment above.