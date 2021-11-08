Alec Baldwin Calls For Police Officers On Set To Monitor Weapons Safety

Alec Baldwin has stated that police officers should be employed on all film and TV sets that utilize guns.

Tweeting from his now private account, and also sharing the same message on his personal Instagram page, Baldwin wrote, “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police office on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”

Typically, the burden of responsibility for firearms safety on a film or TV set is placed with the props master or armorer.

The fallout continues from the tragic incident during the filming of Rust on October 21, which saw cinematographer Halyna Hutchins killed by a gun fired by Baldwin, which the actor had been told was safe.

Baldwin has previously rejected the notion that the set was unsafe, while the film’s armorer claimed that the fatal incident may has been the result of “sabotage”, with a live round potentially placed among the dummy rounds that were intended to be used. A police investigation is currently underway.

Last week, a group of Hollywood’s most prominent cinematographers called for all firearms to be banned on set to avoid similar events in the future.

Here’s Baldwin’s message today: