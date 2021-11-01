Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix.

Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love.

Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions.

German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as the film’s executive producer.

Garcia is a SAG Award nominee known for her series regular role as Ella Lopez in Netflix’s Lucifer. The actress will next be seen in the second season of Hulu’s Woke and in Richard Gray’s Western Murder at Emigrant Gulch opposite Gabriel Byrne. She has also appeared on the TV side in Rush Hour, Dexter, Vegas, George Lopez and more. Additional film credits include The Addams Family (2019), Saint Judy, What They Had, RoboCop (2014) and Spanglish.

Prinze Jr. currently voices multiple characters for Adult Swim’s animated series Robot Chicken, and stars in Peacock’s reboot of Punky Brewster. The actor has previously appeared in series including GEGG WARS: Galaxy of Crime, Star Wars Rebels, Bones, 24 and Freddie. He’s appeared on the big screen in Vanessa Parise’s Jack and Jill vs. the World, Warner Bros.’ live-action Scooby-Doo films, the original I Know What You Did Last Summer and more.

Garcia is represented by Paradigm and Dave Fleming at Atlas Artists. Prinze Jr. is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh and attorney Jared Levine. Tagliavini is with Ruth Franco Talent (Spain), World Talent House (Mexico), Zero Gravity Management and attorney Marc Von Arx of Nelson Davis.