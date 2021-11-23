Aiden & Amari Price To Star In Nnamdi Asomugha’s ‘Knife’; Jessi Case & Rocky Myers Board ‘On A Wing And A Prayer’

EXCLUSIVE: Sisters Aiden and Amari Price have signed on to lead roles in former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha’s first feature, Knife, which he penned with Mark Duplass.

The film sees an unfortunate event disrupts a family’s dynamics and begin to dismantle the illusions of their lives.

Aiden Price will play the family’s eldest daughter, Kendra, who is studious and pragmatic and is understandably upset when her family experiences a traumatic event in their home. Kendra remains calm and collected after experiencing a scary asthma attack and reveals her maturity as she recounts the evening’s events.

Amari Price will portray the family’s middle daughter, Ryley, who has a great relationship with both of her parents, and is of course likewise concerned by the traumatic event. She is protective and strong for her family, but underneath she is just an innocent child.

Asomugha and Duplass are also producing the pic, which will shoot in L.A.

Aiden Price has previously featured in films including Imani Media Group’s Rain, Dear Diary Productions’ Young Ashley, and Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s Doll, among other projects. Like her sister, Amari Price has taken on voiceover work, along with various commercials and music videos. She’ll also soon be seen in Lionsgate’s film adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic book, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Both Aiden and Amari Price are represented by Atlas Artists.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Jessi Case (Mother’s Day) and Rocky Myers (Sons of Thunder) have joined the cast of On a Wing and a Prayer, a faith-based feature from director Sean McNamara, which will be released through MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing. They’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.

Jessi Case and Rocky Myers Courtesy of Ben Cope; Erin Ross

The Lightworkers pic is based on a true story, watching as a small-town pilot dies unexpectedly while flying. In the aftermath, passenger Doug White (Quaid) is forced to land the plane safely in order to save his entire family.

Case will play Doug’s angsty teenage daughter, Maggie, who realizes while on board the plane that something has gone terribly wrong, and becomes the protector she was destined to be as she cares for her younger sister. Myers will portray Dan, an air traffic controller-in-training with a sardonic charm and a habit for drinking too much, who is experiencing the headache of his life the day the tower learns that they’ll be helping an amateur land a plane.

Roma Downey and Autumn Bailey-Ford are producing the film, written by Brian Egeston (Perfect Harmony), with Mark Burnett exec producing.

Case has previously appeared in series including Defending Jacob, Stumptown and Into the Dark, along with the film Mother’s Day and other projects. Up next for the actress is Blumhouse’s film American Refugee, which is set for release on Epix and PVOD via Paramount Home Entertainment on December 10.

Myers will next be seen in Sony’s drama series, Sons of Thunder. He recently starred in features including action drama The Rising Hawk, alongside Robert Patrick and Tommy Flanagan; Hallmark film Holiday for Heroes; and Stargazer Films’ Starting Up Love, opposite Anna Hutchison. He has also recently appeared in John Wells’ TNT series Animal Kingdom and Fox’s Lucifer, and starred in the Lifetime thriller The Neighborhood Watch. He was previously a series regular on the Go90 original series Confess, created by Elissa Down.

Case is represented by J Pervis Talent Agency, Paradigm, and Brave Artists Management. Myers is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Houghton Talent and Brave Artists Management.