‘Agatha: House Of Harkness’: Disney+ Confirms Series Order Of Kathryn Hahn ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff

Disney+ confirmed that it has given Agatha: House of Harkness, a WandaVision spinoff series centered on Kathryn Hahn’s titular villain, the greenlight.

During the streamer’s Disney Plus Day event on Friday, Disney+ unveiled the official title for the spinoff series which will see Hahn reprise her role, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Deadline learned about the spinoff series in October. Agatha: House of Harkness is being developed under a deal Hahn made with the studio.

Hahn’s Agatha Harkness appeared in Disney+’s WandaVision, from series creator Jac Schaeffer. WandaVision centered on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Agatha, who won viewers over with her “Agatha All Along” number, is a witch from Salem and fan-favorite breakout character.

The upcoming spinoff will see Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serve as writer and executive producer on the Harkness spinoff, as was reported by Deadline’s sister pub Variety.