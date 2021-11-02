A+E Studios Expands Leadership Team, Names Lucia Gervino Head of Production

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios is bolstering its leadership team, hiring former Amazon Studios exec Lucia Gervino as Head of Production. Additionally, finance executive Valerie Spiller has been promoted to SVP, Head of Production Finance; veteran film and television production and distribution executive TPaul Miller joins as SVP, Strategy & Operations, and producer Tom Lerner joins as VP Creative Affairs. All are based in Los Angeles.

In her new role, Gervino is charged with overseeing all domestic and international original scripted productions, event series, and movies. Current productions include the legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer from creator David E. Kelley and based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels for Netflix and the drama series Big Sky from David Kelley for ABC, as well as a slate of more than 40 projects in various stages of development.

Most recently, Gervino was a senior production executive at Amazon Studios charged with overseeing global genre series productions. She was responsible for the global tentpole franchise series The Lord of the Rings and The Wheel of Time in addition to working on sci-fi hits The Boys, The Expanse and the highly anticipated Russo brothers and Jonah Nolan projects. Prior to Amazon Studios, Gervino served as Executive Producer and Head of Production for Vision Entertainment and for the BET networks. Earlier, she spent almost a decade at the Syfy Channel, where she ultimately served as head of production and post-production.

In her new role as SVP, Head of Production Finance, Spiller oversees a production finance team managing the planning, budgeting and analysis, and reporting for the A+E Studios slate and Lifetime Original Movies.

Since joining the company in 2015 as Vice President, Finance, Spiller has been integral in driving the growth and success of A+E Studios, its expansion into third-party productions for clients like Netflix, Hulu, and continued production finance support for Lifetime Original Movies.

Prior to joining the company, Spiller was Head of Production Finance/Estimating at Disney/ABC from 2006 to 2015 where she helped drive the success of series such as Greys Anatomy, Desperate Housewives, Lost and Criminal Minds. She previously held roles as Head of Production at Universal Worldwide Television in syndication as well as Controller for Bunim-Murray Productions unscripted shows such as Real World, Road Rules and Simple Life.

Miller works closely with A+E Studios President Barry Jossen and the executive team to develop, evolve, and implement the business strategy and day-to-day operations for the Studio.

Most recently he served as head of international distribution finance for Warner Bros. Miller also played an integral role in Amazon Prime’s international expansion initiative and spearheaded the acquisition of Preacher, the hit series from AMC. Prior to Amazon, he held several leadership positions at Sony Pictures, including general manager posts overseeing distribution in Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Joining Miller’s team is Rachel Young, who has been promoted to Manager, Strategy & Operations, A+E Studios. She previously served as Senior Coordinator, Studio Operations.

Lerner joins A+E Studios creative team as Vice President, Creative Affairs joining a team under the leadership of EVP Creative Tana Jamieson. In this role, Lerner oversees development and production of A+E Studios’ scripted slate across all platforms including streaming, cable, and broadcast.

Before joining A+E Studios, Lerner was Vice President, Television for Bob Cooper’s Landscape Entertainment.