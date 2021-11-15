You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Rosie Perez, Tessa Thompson & Salma Hayek Among National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Impact Awards Honorees

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

IATSE Members Ratify New Film & TV Contracts; Rebuke To Union Leaders As L.A. Deal Loses Popular Vote
Read the full story

‘Adele One Night Only’ CBS Special Grabs Over 9 Million Viewers; ‘SNF’ Tops Sunday

Adele CBS
CBS

CBS Adele One Night Only special earned more than 9 million viewers Sunday in primetime, drawing a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.60 million viewers. Updated numbers have the special closer to 10 million, with a 9.92 million count set to rise pending adjustment.

The concert special taped at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory saw the “Easy On Me” singer perform her latest hit along with numbers including “Someone Like You,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello.” It was second in non-sports primetime programming Sunday following 60 Minutes (1.9, 12.52M).

Adele One Night Only went head to head against NBC’s Sunday Night Football (3.4, 12.60M). The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders saw the Chiefs trample the home team 41-14. The showdown was up from last week’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 

ABC’s night peaked with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (0.5, 3.40M), which was also up from last week. The Simpsons (0.5, 1.57M) led the night for Fox. CW had a quiet evening with a new Legends of the Hidden Temple (0.1, 0.26M) and reruns of Masters of Illusion.


Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad