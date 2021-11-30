You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘You’ Again Tops Nielsen’s Netflix-Dominated U.S. Streaming Rankings

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gotham Awards: ‘The Lost Daughter’ Sweeps To Four Wins Including Best Feature
Read the full story

Adele Announces 2022 Las Vegas Concert Residency

Adele Twitter

Adele, whose fourth studio album 30 debuted at the top of the charts last week, announced today that she’ll launch a concert residency in Las Vegas in January.

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss,” the singer tweeted today. The “Weekends With Adele” residency begins Jan. 21 at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel, running through April 16. Adele will perform two shows per weekend throughout the engagement.

Previous concert residencies at the Colosseum include Elton John, Bette Midler, Rod Stewart, Cher and Celine Dion, among others.

Earlier this month, the singer’s Nov. 14 CBS concert special Adele One Night Only delivered the largest audience for an entertainment special since CBS’ Oprah With Meghan & Harry in March.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad