Adele Announces 2022 Las Vegas Concert Residency

Adele, whose fourth studio album 30 debuted at the top of the charts last week, announced today that she’ll launch a concert residency in Las Vegas in January.

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss,” the singer tweeted today. The “Weekends With Adele” residency begins Jan. 21 at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel, running through April 16. Adele will perform two shows per weekend throughout the engagement.

Previous concert residencies at the Colosseum include Elton John, Bette Midler, Rod Stewart, Cher and Celine Dion, among others.

Earlier this month, the singer’s Nov. 14 CBS concert special Adele One Night Only delivered the largest audience for an entertainment special since CBS’ Oprah With Meghan & Harry in March.