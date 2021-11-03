ITV Secures Adele Special; StudioCanal Launches Streaming Channel; Larry Namer Heads To FilmCapital; FilmMode To Rep ‘Food Fight’ – Global Briefs

ITV Secures Adele Special

Having last month unveiled a CBS special, UK megastar Adele will now perform live in her native London for an ITV show at the Palladium. An Audience With Adele will see the icon performing her current single Easy On Me from fourth album 30 as she sings in front of a special audience of friends, family and famous fans. Fulwell 73, which is also producing the Oprah Winfrey-hosted CBS version, is behind the special alongside Onward Productions. “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV,” said Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe.

StudioCanal Partners With Apple TV On Streaming Channel

StudioCanal has joined forces with Apple TV for streaming channel, StudioCanal Presents. Exclusively available on the AppleTV app at £4.99 ($6.80) per month, the channel offers content from world and independent cinema, with crowd pleasers such as Legend, Four Lions and You Were Never Really Here available to watch. Acclaimed crime-drama Spiral will premiere on the platform. The news comes as BBC Studios strikes a similar deal with Apple to show its podcasts in North America.

E! Co-Founder Larry Namer Becomes FilmCapital.io President

E! Entertainment Television Co-Founder Larry Namer has become President of crowdfunding platform FilmCapital.io. Industry veteran Namer’s responsibilities include leading the company, business development, forging relationships with top production execs and overseeing social impact-oriented projects. The outfit, which helps connect indie filmmakers and fund projects, will also collaborate with emerging filmmakers to work through the financial side of their craft. FilmCapital.io recently secured its pre-seed round of capital raise.

Film Mode Entertainment To Rep ‘Food Fight’

U.S sales outfit Film Mode Entertainment is on board to handle the Sales of Rexal Ford’s Food Fight, which is premiering this week at the American Film Market. Producer John Bernard (Inception), DoP Conrad W Hall and First AD Craig Pinckes (Friday the 13th) joined forces to help package the film from development to pre-production. The comedy’s principal cast includes Jonathan Rhys Meyers (From Paris With Love), Claire Forlani (Black Beauty) and Mara Lane (American Night).