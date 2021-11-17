Adam Scott And His Production Banner Gettin’ Rad Productions Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor, producer and director Adam Scott and his production company, Gettin’ Rad Productions, in all areas.

In television, Scott will next appear in the Apple TV+ series Severance opposite Patricia Arquette; he is also executive producing with Ben Stiller directing. He most recently starred in the HBO series Big Little Lies. In comedy circles he known for his starring role in the beloved Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Parks and Recreation, while his big TV break came with with the cult favorite sitcom Party Down, which he starred in and produced. Since then, his credits include The Good Place, Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later among others.

In film, Scott’s long list of roles in high-profiles films from Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator and Stiller’s The Secret Life of Walter Mitty to Adam McKay’s Step Brothers and Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up.

As a producer, Scott started Gettin’ Rad Productions, which he runs alongside his wife Naomi Scott. The banner’s first project was the Adult Swim mockumentary TV special The Greatest Event In Television History. Since then, the company has found success with independent storytelling including the acclaimed film Other People, which was nominated for multiple Independent Spirit Awards and won the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize in 2016. Through Gettin’ Rad, Scott is next executive producing an untitled HBO dark comedy series from Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Other credits associated with Gettin’ Rad include Fun Mom Dinner and The Overnight.

Additionally, Scott’s creative scope is expanding into the audio space with Ghostwriters, a podcast thriller starring Scott and Kate Mara. The Cadence13 project is set to debut worldwide this year.

Scott will continue to be represented by Rise Management, Ziffren Brittenham and Independent Public Relations.