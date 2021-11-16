Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news.

Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline:

We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.

He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.

Freeman had parts on a number of big-name series, going all the way back to an episode of ER in 2001. He also appeared on NCIS, The Closer and Without a Trace, among others.

More recently, he was cast in director Michael Polish’s film Terror on the Prairie, which stars Gina Carano, and Devil’s Fruit, which is in post.

Moakler wrote about Freeman’s passing on Instagram Sunday: “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”

Director Ariel Vromen replied, “So sad,” to her post.

Moakler later wrote in the comments on her Instagram that “he passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin.”

Moakler also posted on Twitter: “Godspeed beautiful friend, I will miss your laugh and cherish our great times… ty for making this life exciting and fun”