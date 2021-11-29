Acorn TV Greenlights Second ‘Whitstable Pearl’ Series; Cineflix Strikes Global Deals For Kerry Godliman Crime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Acorn TV has commissioned a second series of UK crime drama Whitstable Pearl and the show has been sold by distributor Cineflix Rights to a wealth of international buyers.

Based on Julie Wassmer’s Whitstable Pearl Mysteries, Buccaneer Media’s show features After Life’s Kerry Godliman and Shadow and Bone’s Howard Charles as two locals solving crimes in the picturesque seaside town.

Season two will see celebrity chef Nolan prioritize her detective work and transition from being a chef who solves crimes to a full time investigator who just happens to own a restaurant.

Production will begin on the second six-part series in Whitstable, UK in February, with the show airing on Acorn in North America, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Distributor Cineflix has secured pre-sales for the second series in the Nordic region and sold the first to Sky Italia, NHK Japan, BBC Worldwide (Benelux) and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer for Universal TV in Africa.

Bucaneer Media Joint CEOs Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart said: “The response to season one was more than we could have hoped for and now the audience knows the main characters, we can build on the parts of the show we know worked best.”

Cineflix Rights Head of Scripted James Durie added: “These latest deals in Europe, Asia, and Africa further demonstrate the show’s strong international appeal.”

Bucaneer produces ITV drama Marcella and is also behind a a TV version of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting sequel The Blade Artist starring Robert Carlyle, which was revealed exclusively by Deadline last month.

Wood and Tulk-Hart are exec producing the second Whitstable Pearl alongside Wassmer, Anna Burns, Catherine Mackin and DAG’s Øystein Karlsen.